COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Soldiers from Fort Carson Army Post in Colorado got a special visitor during a mass COVID vaccine clinic- actor Terry Crews. The troops with the 4th Infantry Division are deployed in Los Angeles, helping with FEMA’s mass vaccination sites.
The actor got his COVID-19 vaccine from one of the Fort Carson soldiers.
Crews thanked them on his Facebook page, “So glad to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and thankful for the health care workers, doctors and military worldwide who went to work together to find a solution to this horrible sickness. So much disinformation around this vaccine- but this I know, no vaccine or medicine is 100% safe, but both science and faith work together to heal and protect us. Please get your vaccine while you can… the alternative is just too horrendous to contemplate. It’s really about all of us.”