COVID In Colorado: First Large-Scale Vaccination Sites OpenThe first of 6 large-scale vaccination sites opened on Wednesday, March 17th.

Kamala Harris Says 'In Colorado 1 In 3 Small Businesses' Have Closed During PandemicVice President Kamala Harris told CBS4 "we've got to deal" with all of the closed businesses in Colorado due to the pandemic.

Actor Terry Crews Gives Shoutout To Fort Carson Troops In L.A. After Getting COVID VaccineSoldiers from Fort Carson Army Post in Colorado got a special visitor during a mass COVID vaccine clinic- actor Terry Crews.

COVID-19 Arts & Cultural Relief Fund Distributes Grants To 52 Arts Organizations During PandemicThe Bonfils-StantonFoundation and The Denver Foundation just announced 52 arts organizations that received grants through the second and final round of the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund, totaling almost $900,000.

Colorado Doctor: Vaccines May Ease Symptoms For COVID Long HaulersThe vaccines may provide relief for COVID "long haulers," people who get the disease and then have ongoing symptoms for months.

COVID In Colorado 1 Year Later: My Brother's Bar Reflects On Extraordinary StruggleMy Brother's Bar was one of the first to start adjusting to the restrictions of the COVID-19 outbreak in March of 2020 and continued to make changes so it could remain open and keep customers safe.