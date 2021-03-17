COVID-19 Arts & Cultural Relief Fund Distributes Grants To 52 Arts Organizations During PandemicThe Bonfils-StantonFoundation and The Denver Foundation just announced 52 arts organizations that received grants through the second and final round of the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund, totaling almost $900,000.

Colorado Doctor: Vaccines May Ease Symptoms For COVID Long HaulersThe vaccines may provide relief for COVID "long haulers," people who get the disease and then have ongoing symptoms for months.

COVID In Colorado 1 Year Later: My Brother's Bar Reflects On Extraordinary StruggleMy Brother's Bar was one of the first to start adjusting to the restrictions of the COVID-19 outbreak in March of 2020 and continued to make changes so it could remain open and keep customers safe.

Vice President Kamala Harris Touts American Rescue Plan In Denver, Gives CBS4 Exclusive TV InterviewVice President Kamala Harris traveled to Denver Tuesday to announce "help is here" for small business owners.

With COVID Testing Site Closing, Water World Looks Ahead To SummerFor months, Water World has been home to one of the largest COVID-19 testing sites in the state.

COVID In Colorado: Mass Vaccination Sites Are The Goal As Next Vaccine Phase ApproachesAs Colorado gets ready for the next phase of vaccine distribution, the state is waiting on more COVID-19 vaccines.