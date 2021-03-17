ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s a virtual community meeting in Arvada on Wednesday to discuss making those street closures that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, permanent. The street closures were put in place last year.
The City of Arvada worked with Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District during the pandemic. Some streets within Olde Town were closed to traffic. Those closures expanded patio dining and retail space to allow businesses to safely serve more people.
The city is considering making the temporary street closures more permanent. The virtual community meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. where a proposed layout will be presented and feedback from the community will be heard.
To register in advance for this meeting visit the Zoom link: https://bit.ly/2OHuXMB