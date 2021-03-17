DENVER (CBS4)– Coloradans who work in the arts may soon see some economic relief. The Bonfils-StantonFoundation and The Denver Foundation just announced 52 arts organizations that received grants through the second and final round of the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund, totaling almost $900,000.
"We are so pleased that the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund has been able to provide more critically needed support to our cultural community with this second round of funding," said Gary Steuer, President & CEO of Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, in a statement. "Our arts organizations continue to face enormous financial challenges, with continuing restrictions on live gatherings to keep patrons and artists safe. We are especially gratified that Bonfils-Stanton Foundation's initial leadership gift of $1 million was matched by numerous and generous donors, big and small."
With canceled performances and doors closed due to COVID, many artists are out of work. The COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund started last May when it doled out more than $1 million to 41 other organizations.
Grant awards range between $5,000 to $50,000 per organization, with the goal of providing much-needed support during the pandemic.
“We had an overwhelming number of applications for the second round of the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund, which highlights the struggle many are still facing in the sector,” said Gina Ferrari, Director of the Grants Program at Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, in a statement. “However, we were heartened by the innovation and hopefulness organizations shared as they look to future programming, both in-person and virtual.”
The list of 52 organizations that received funding, totaling $892,500:
• Art from Ashes
• Art Students League of Denver
• Athena Project
• Ballet Ariel
• Black American West Museum & Heritage Center
• Boulder Bach Festival
• Boulder Community Broadcast KGNU
• Boulder Ensemble Theatre
• Centro Cultural Mexicano
• Chicano Humanities and Arts
• Cleo Parker Robinson Dance
• CMDance
• Colorado Ballet Company
• Colorado Celebration of African American Arts & Culture
• Colorado Music Festival and Center for Musical Arts
• Colorado Youth Symphony Orchestras
• Control Group Productions
• Curious Theatre Company
• Curls on the Block
• D3 Arts
• David Taylor’s Zikr Dance Ensemble
• Denver Children’s Choir
• Denver Film Society
• Denver March Powwow
• Downtown Aurora Visual Arts
• Ethiopian Community Television
• Firehouse Art Center
• Flamenco Fantasy Theatre
• Gift of Jazz
• Greater Boulder Youth Orchestras
• Kim Robards Dance
• Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet
• Local Theater Company
• Magic Moments
• Motus Theater
• Museo de las Americas
• Museum of Contemporary Art Denver
• Open Media Foundation
• Phamaly Theatre Company
• PlatteForum
• Post 1 Foundation
• Rocky Mountain Arts Association
• Rocky Ridge Music Center Foundation
• ROSHNI
• Street Wise Arts
• Su Teatro
• The Children’s Museum of Denver
• The Word, A Storytelling Sanctuary
• Think 360 Arts for Learning
• Vintage Theatre Productions
• Vocal Coalition
• Youth on Record