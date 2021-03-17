'Stay On The Trail': Colorado Parks And Wildlife Spreads Message To Protect TrailsColorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding everyone to stay on the trail. As spring weather warms up, there is typically an increase in the number of people who head outside.

15 minutes ago

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos Officially Part WaysThe Broncos had previously announced that they had offered Lindsay a low tender offer, allowing him to pursue deals with other teams as a restricted free agent, but giving the Broncos the option to match any offer that Lindsay had received. Thursday, the team and Lindsay announced via Twitter that they had come to a mutual agreement to instead allow him to become an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to pursue a deal with any team. The Broncos would not have the right to match any offer.

24 minutes ago

Stolen Car Discovered Submerged In Pond Near I-76 And 74th AvenuePolice in Thornton are investigating how a car ended up underwater.

26 minutes ago

5 Years After Murder Of Snowplow Driver Jaime Villarreal, Reward For Information Goes UpThe reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2016 murder of Jaime Albert Villarreal has gone up. Villarreal was 23 when he was plowing a snowy parking lot in Littleton when two people attacked him.

39 minutes ago

DIA Prepares For Busy Spring Break Travel SeasonDenver International Airport is expecting a busy spring break travel season this year. DIA recommends that air travelers have plenty of time to check bags and get through security.

40 minutes ago

Chun Min Chiang Arrested, Investigation Reveals 13,000 Videos Of Alleged Female Victims Being Recorded Without Their KnowledgePolice in Golden announced the arrest of a suspect after a 6-month investigation into pornography and hacking where detectives say some of the videos show women who were likely being recorded without their knowledge. Chun Min Chiang was taken into custody in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

40 minutes ago