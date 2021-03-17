AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Security video newly released by authorities in Aurora shows the moments outside Challengers Sports Bar last month when someone shot and injured a security guard. The case is unsolved so far but investigators are hoping the public will help them with their effort to identify the suspect.
The shooter is seen in the bar’s security images wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt and a ballcap. He is asked to leave the establishment, which is located on Iliff Avenue.
Shortly afterwards the man is seen on the video pulling out a gun and shooting at the victim, who is out of frame.
The shooting happened on Feb. 27 and the security guard is still recovering from his injuries.
Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to email APDCrimeTips@AuroraGov.Org.