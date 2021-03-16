DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Sunday blizzard had a big impact on our blood supply. Donation center closures and blood drive cancellations resulted in hundreds of missed donations. Now, Vitalant is urging people to help replenish the supply.

Vitalant, a nonprofit blood services provider, is down about more than 600 units of blood.

“We need blood every single day,” said Brooke Way, Communications Manager with Vitalant.

On Tuesday, there was a steady stream of blood donors at the Vitalant donation center in Lowry. There was also a call to action.

The blizzard forced the closure of four donation centers. Others had delayed openings and 10 blood drives were canceled along Colorado’s Front Range. Storm-related problems meant about 650 missed donations.

“In our region alone, we need 450 units to help patients in need every single day,” said Way.

For 24 years, Ruth Ann Schumann has been giving blood regularly.

“It’s easy. You get to watch a movie,” she said.

Schumann said she gives because it saves lives. On Tuesday, she was donating platelets that are definitely in need. Vitalant is asking for all blood types, O negative especially.

“Because it’s the universal blood type and that can be used in emergencies,” said Way. “If there’s a trauma in an emergency room they’re going to reach for that blood type.”

Type O negative blood can be given to nearly any patient regardless of blood type.

If you missed your appointment because of the storm, Vitalant is asking that you please reschedule.

If you’ve never given blood before, they ask that you give it a try. To make a donation appointment, call 303-363-2300 or visit vitalant.org.