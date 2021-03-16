EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Some Coloradans were quick to make the best of the snow left behind from the March blizzard. We’ve seen dogs running through the drifts, kids sledding down slopes in their own yards, people snowboarding down the street, and now — a Tyrannosaurus rex skiing off a roof.
Evergreen got nearly two feet of snow over the weekend.
"The March 2021 snowstorm in Colorado brought lots of snow," Andrew Brown said.
“I decided to ski off the roof again… this time wearing a T-Rex costume!” Brown said.
Brown recorded the stunt from several different angles.
