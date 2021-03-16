DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Zoo shared video of their lions playing in the deep snow after the weekend blizzard.
"In Africa, lions spend most of their day trying to find ways to keep cool, so surprisingly, our lions love the snow," zoo officials wrote on Facebook on Monday.
"[T]hey can be as active as they want without overheating!" official said.
The lions have heated rocks to lounge on and heated bedrooms waiting when they need them.