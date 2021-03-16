ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — The Denver Broncos have addressed their biggest defensive need by agreeing to terms with former Washington cornerback Ronald Darby on a three-year $30 million deal that can be signed on Wednesday when the NFL’s business year begins. The seventh-year cornerback is cashing in after excelling on a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington last season.
He started all 16 regular season games and Washington's playoff loss. He collected 55 tackles and broke up 16 passes.
A second-round pick by Buffalo in 2015, Darby spent 2017-19 in Philadelphia, where he was a part-time starter on the Eagles' Super Bowl 52 championship team.
Darby joins Bryce Callahan and Michael Ojemudia in the Broncos' backfield. Earlier this offseason, the Broncos jettisoned veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye after one unproductive season in Denver.
