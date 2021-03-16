(CBS4) — Vice President Kamala Harris is in Denver as part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to highlight what’s in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan. You can watch CBS4 coverage of her meeting with small business owners earlyt Tuesday afternoon (originally it was scheduled for 1:20 p.m. but it may start later) on CBSN Denver.
She and President Joe Biden are in the midst of a series of cross-country trips the White House is calling the “Help is Here” tour. Their goal is to educate the public about different aspects of the American Rescue Plan.
Harris was also set to visit a vaccination clinic in Colorado before her early afternoon business meeting, which will take place at Maria Empanada in Denver.
