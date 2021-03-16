DENVER (CBS4) – On Friday, Jacob Ibarra, 24, was taken into custody by Denver Police officers for the incident involving a dog being dragged by a truck near South Platte Drive and West Mississippi Avenue on March 1.
“Thanks to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip, investigators were able to locate the vehicle and identify Ibarra as the suspect,” police said.
Witnesses persuaded the driver of the truck to stop while the dog was being dragged behind it by its leash. The driver and passenger of the truck sped away, leaving the dog behind, after people began taking pictures, the Denver Police Department stated.
Ibarra is charged with one felony count of tampering with physical evidence and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.