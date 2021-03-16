DENVER (CBS4) — On Friday, Jacob Ibarra, 24, was taken into custody by Denver Police officers for the incident involving a dog being dragged by a truck near South Platte Drive and West Mississippi Avenue on March 1.
“Thanks to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip, investigators were able to locate the vehicle and identify Ibarra as the suspect,” police said.READ MORE: Witnesses Get Dog-Dragging Truck To Pull Over But Animal Dies
Witnesses persuaded the driver of the truck to stop while the dog was being dragged behind it by its leash. The driver and passenger of the truck sped away, leaving the dog behind, after people began taking pictures, the Denver Police Department stated.
Ibarra is being held for investigation of Animal Cruelty and Tampering with Evidence.