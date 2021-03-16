(CBS4) – Multiple crashes and snow caused different safety closures along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor Tuesday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says drivers should expect long delays.
One safety closure is in effect for eastbound and westbound traffic at Vail Pass. Another safety closure affects drivers heading west at Copper Mountain.
Colorado State Patrol says there are multiple crashes between Silver Plume and the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels.
Chain and traction laws are also in effect.
Visit cotrip.org for more details on closures.