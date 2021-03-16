DENVER (CBS4) – As Colorado gets ready for the next phase of vaccine distribution, the state is waiting on more COVID-19 vaccines. State-run mass vaccination sites could be popping up around the state as soon as next week, according to Gov. Jared Polis.

“We are ready for the increased supply,” said Polis during a news conference Tuesday. “The quantity of Johnson and Johnson vaccines next week is only about 7,000 for Colorado, and the week after next is when we anticipate significant increases in quantity.”

Polis says more vaccines means opportunities for mass vaccination sites to open around the state.

“Vaccination sites in Colorado Springs, Denver, northern Colorado, Mesa County and Pueblo will all be operational in the next two weeks, and some of them are coming online in the next few day, but we need the increased quantity.”

Phase 1B.4 rolls out Friday. Polis is asking health systems to prepare and update their websites by Wednesday. UCHealth is already ahead of the game.

“For the amount of planning that goes into this, staying two steps ahead is so important in terms of again making it easy,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Director of Infection Prevention for UCHealth. “We want to make sure everyone has access, and to do that we want to be ready to go from the minute they say it’s time to go.”

Barron says with each phase, the process of getting people signed up and vaccinated is getting more streamlined.

“We want you to be able to come in, get your vaccine, and be on your way,” Barron said.

As the state waits on more vaccine shipments, Polis says they can’t come soon enough.

“The sooner, the better,” Polis said. “We’re ready.”

Polis says the state will get an increase of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines over the coming weeks. So far, health officials have not released when state-run mass vaccination sites will open to the public.