DENVER (CBS) — Required assessment testing of Colorado students is taking a year off after Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 21-1161 Tuesday. So, too, will performance evaluations of schools based on students’ scores.
The decision means Colorado schools and their students will not be judged on a year dramatically impacted by the social and health restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill suspends testing for instructional levels and grades:
- Science for students in grades 5, 8, and 11
- Math for students enrolled in grades 3, 5, and 7
- English language arts for students enrolled in grades 4, 6, and 8
- Social studies for students enrolled in elementary and middle school
The suspension is for the 2020-21 school year only. Tests were scheduled to be administered in April and May.
Also, the Colorado Department of Education will not be measuring the annual level of attainment by schools, school districts, charter schools or institutions – based on performance indicators – through the 2021-22 school year.
The state teachers' union, the Colorado Education Association, applauded the legislation.
“HB 21-1161 is the direct result of our elected officials listening to our members and taking action to provide relief to our students and members during a school year that has been anything but ‘standard’,” said Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the CEA.
In a press release Tuesday, the union stated two of its recent polls found just 4 percent of Colorado parents favored standardized testing this year.
The suspension of the testing is also contingent on the state receiving a waiver of federal law from the federal department of education. The state department of education will now apply for that waiver.
The bill was introduced March 3rd. Its primary sponsors were Representatives Emily Sirota (D-Dist. 9) and Barbara McLachlan (D-Dist. 59), and Senators Rachel Zenzinger (D-Dist. 19) and Sen. Don Coram (R-Dist. 6).