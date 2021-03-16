COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday night the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education voted to retire the Native American mascot for the high school. According to our news partners at KKTV in Colorado Springs, there were four board members in favor of the resolution and one board member against it.
The mascot will be retired by the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
Part of the resolution asks for a new school mascot and team name to be recommended to the board for consideration.
According to KKTV an online petition aiming to get rid of the mascot now has more than 8,000 signatures. A separate online petition to keep the mascot as an "Indian" had more than 2,000 signatures.