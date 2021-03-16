LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – It has been closed all throughout the pandemic, but Casa Bonita has put a notice on its website that it will be reopening soon. It states “Casa Bonita is re-opening soon! … Check back here for more information as it becomes available.”
Casa Bonita in Lakewood serves Mexican food and provides all kinds of unique entertainment including indoor cliff divers and fire jugglers. There was some concern among fans of the iconic landmark that the business wouldn’t survive COVID-19, and last month an art show at a nearby gallery showcased collections of memories and pieces inspired by the restaurant. It was called “Wish You Were Here.”
Before the COVID shutdown, Casa Bonita had been open for more than 40 years running.
Jefferson County is currently at Level Blue on Colorado’s COVID-19 2.0 dial, which means restaurants can operate with 50% capacity.
A fan who describes himself as the restaurant’s No. 1 fan started a GoFundMe page this week called SAVE CASA BONITA. As of Tuesday afternoon it had raised more than $3,000.