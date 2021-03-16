BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was arrested in connection to a suspected homicide in Boulder Monday night. Police said Brandon Bohler, 29, will be charged with murder in the first degree.
Police say that at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, they responded to the 3800 block of Baseline Road for a medical call.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Police say they two men knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective Greer at 303-441-4322 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).