By Danielle Chavira
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of firing a weapon during a road rage incident will head to trial on March 23. Abraham Paquet was in court on Tuesday morning for a pre-trial hearing.

Abraham Paquet (credit: Parker Police)

He’s accused of pulling up next to another car near Parker Road and E-470 in May of 2018.  Parker Adventist Hospital was placed on lockdown because of the shooting.

Investigators say he shot at the car multiple times, and the driver was hit in the hand.

In 2018, the Parker Police Department recommended Paquet be charged with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

 

