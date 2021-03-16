PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of firing a weapon during a road rage incident will head to trial on March 23. Abraham Paquet was in court on Tuesday morning for a pre-trial hearing.
He’s accused of pulling up next to another car near Parker Road and E-470 in May of 2018. Parker Adventist Hospital was placed on lockdown because of the shooting.READ MORE: Colorado Doctor: Vaccines May Ease Symptoms For COVID Long Haulers
Investigators say he shot at the car multiple times, and the driver was hit in the hand.READ MORE: Safety Closures In Effect For I-70 Mountain Corridor
In 2018, the Parker Police Department recommended Paquet be charged with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
MORE NEWS: Colorado Warns Boaters: Don't Bring Mussel-Infested Boats Back From Lake Powell