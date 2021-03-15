DENVER (CBS4) – Some volunteers spent time helping others clear snow from their walkways and homes. The volunteers focused on the homes where the residents are older and might not be able to lift the heavy, wet snow by themselves.
While the task was not always easy, residents say it’s greatly appreciated.
“I think our volunteers will be a little sore. We really appreciate their volunteer work today because we know it’s tough. It’s not nothing to be shoveling all this snow,”
About 150 volunteers were expected to be out across the state on Monday to help people dig out.