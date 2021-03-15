DENVER (CBS4) – After closing all runways and then eventually ceasing all operations for the day during the blizzard on Sunday, Denver International Airport is working to clear the runways to reopen them on Monday afternoon. DIA said that runways will reopen at 2 p.m. with no flights arriving or departing until that time.
All runways will remain closed until 2 p.m. today – no flights will arrive or depart before that time while crews continue to treat the airfield for ice and snow. If you're scheduled to fly into or out of DEN today, check your flight status with your airline pic.twitter.com/I5z4Kt9jii
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 15, 2021
Earlier in the day, DIA had attempted an earlier opening of the runways, possibly 10 a.m. but that wasn't possible with the amount of snowfall received at the airport.
DIA officially measured 27.1 inches of snow by 5 a.m. Monday.
More than 2,000 flights were canceled at DIA over the weekend, with dozens more delays. Delays and cancellations are still expected Monday as airlines try to catch up from the weekend.
RTD’s A Line with rail service between Union Station and the airport shut down operations at 7 p.m. Sunday, and the airport remained open for passengers and employees who are there. CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis reported that hundreds of travelers spent the night inside the airport.
WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning Issued, Biggest Snowstorm In 15 Years For Denver
DIA urges travelers to double-check their flight status before heading to the airport.