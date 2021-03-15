CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Blizzard Warning, Colorado News, Colorado Snow, Colorado Weather, Denver International Airport, Denver News, Denver Snow, Denver Weather, DIA, Flight Cancellations, Flight Delays, Snowstorm, Weekend Snowstorm For Colorado, Winter Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – After closing all runways and then eventually ceasing all operations for the day during the blizzard on Sunday, Denver International Airport is working to clear the runways to reopen them on Monday afternoon. DIA said that runways will reopen at 2 p.m. with no flights arriving or departing until that time.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Earlier in the day, DIA had attempted an earlier opening of the runways, possibly 10 a.m. but that wasn’t possible with the amount of snowfall received at the airport.

READ MORE: I-25 Reopens From Castle Rock To Colorado Springs After Blizzard

DIA officially measured 27.1 inches of snow by 5 a.m. Monday.

Cars stuck on Peña Boulevard on Sunday afternoon. (credit: CBS)

More than 2,000 flights were canceled at DIA over the weekend, with dozens more delays. Delays and cancellations are still expected Monday as airlines try to catch up from the weekend.

RTD’s A Line with rail service between Union Station and the airport shut down operations at 7 p.m. Sunday, and the airport remained open for passengers and employees who are there. CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis reported that hundreds of travelers spent the night inside the airport.

(credit: CBS)

WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning Issued, Biggest Snowstorm In 15 Years For Denver

MORE NEWS: Denver Zoo, Denver Art Museum, Botanic Gardens Remain Closed Monday To Dig Out From Blizzard

DIA urges travelers to double-check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Jennifer McRae