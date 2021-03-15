MORRISON (CBS4) — Fresh, deep powder covering the steep grandstand at an iconic Front Range music venue attracted skiers and snowboarders Monday. There were no lift lines at Red Rocks Amphitheater.
Skiing at the amphitheater is not allowed, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Parks and Recreation Department.
Cindy Karvaski said snowshoeing and nordic skiing on Red Rocks Mountain Park trails are permitted and in fact encouraged. But not at the amphitheater.
“Security caught up with them,” Karvaski said, and the offenders were escorted off the property.
If they had not cooperated, park rangers would have been called in and citations potentially written, she added.
