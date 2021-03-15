DENVER (CBS4)– This weekend’s blizzard may delay some mail and package deliveries from the U.S. Postal Service. The Post Office said road closures and unsafe driving conditions have prevented many locations across Colorado from opening and operating on Monday.
Letter carriers are being advised to use good judgment when trying to deliver mail where ice and snow are not cleared. If they don’t believe they can stay safe, then delivery will be delayed.
The Post Office said those who need mail can try to get it at the location where they pick up packages. Be sure to bring a photo ID and realize that some of the mail may still be on the delivery truck.
Property owners are encouraged to clear sidewalks and walkways of snow from curbside mailboxes.