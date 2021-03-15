WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 25 remained closed on Monday from Wellington to the Wyoming State Line after the blizzard. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the driving conditions remained unsafe due to drifting snow.
CDOT closed all lanes of I-25 in that area on Sunday due to deteriorating driving conditions. There is no estimate on reopening.
The storm dumped more than two feet of snow in the Denver metro area. The entire I-25 corridor was under a blizzard warning until midnight Sunday.
Several other roads remain closed across Colorado, including I-70 in eastern Colorado due to white out conditions and drifting snow.
The weekend storm officially brought 27.1 inches of snow to Denver as measured at the airport (DIA).
I-25 from Castle Rock to Colorado Springs reopened Monday morning after it was closed for much of Sunday.