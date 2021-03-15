DENVER (CBS4) – Many travelers are still trying to make it home, after a weekend snowstorm grounded flights at Denver International Airports. Planes are landing and taking off again. Now stranded travelers are scrambling to rebook their flights.
"We came to Colorado to go skiing at Copper Mountain. When we were on our way to the airport, they canceled our flight an hour before we got here," said Chandler Lawson, an Atlanta resident.
The Lawson family was told the earliest flight they could get from Denver to Atlanta is Wednesday evening. Now they’re struggling to book a hotel room, along with hundreds of other stranded travelers.
"I wish we would have known it would be canceled because we could've stayed out there and drove in on Wednesday," said Amber Lawson.
After closing all runways and then eventually ceasing operations for during the blizzard Sunday, Denver International Airport reopened four of its six runways around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.
DC-based Chris Bort was supposed to fly out of Aspen, but that airport canceled his flight to Denver due to weather. He had to rent a car and drive four hours to DIA.
DC-based Chris Bort was supposed to fly out of Aspen, but that airport canceled his flight to Denver due to weather. He had to rent a car and drive four hours to DIA.

"If we didn't, we may not have been able to get flights to DC until Thursday at the earliest," said Bort.
The airport is still in “recovery mode” and delays and cancellations are possible Monday night and Tuesday as airlines begin to restart their operations. Passengers are encouraged to continue to stay in touch with their airline for scheduled flight information.