DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo will remain closed on Monday so they can dig out from under the more than two feet of snow from the weekend blizzard. The zoo was closed all weekend due to the winter storm.
Even though the zoo was closed, zookeepers were there to make sure the more than 3,000 animals that live there were well cared for, fed and got some time outside in the snow, if they wanted.READ MORE: DIA Runways Scheduled To Reopen Monday 2 P.M.
— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) March 14, 2021
The Denver Zoo is preparing to open on Tuesday to welcome back visitors. They say the animals like to have visitors and will be excited to see people return to the zoo.
The Denver Art Museum will remain closed on Monday after being closed all weekend due to the blizzard. The opening of Paris to Hollywood exhibit, initially scheduled for Sunday, has been pushed back.
The Denver Botanic Gardens will also be closed Monday for the same reason.