(CBS4)– Interstate 70 remained closed between Airpark Road and Burlington after the blizzard on Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed all lanes of I-70 due to adverse driving conditions on Sunday.
The storm dumped more than two feet of snow in the Denver metro area. CDOT said all lanes of I-70 will remain closed due to blowing snow and white out conditions. There is no estimate on when those lanes will reopen.
US 36 EB/WB: Safety closure between CO 71 and the Kansas Border. All lanes are closed due to adverse weather. https://t.co/azxvL2vmi5
The weekend storm officially brought 27.1 inches of snow to Denver as measured at the airport (DIA).