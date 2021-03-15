CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
(CBS4)– Interstate 70 remained closed between Airpark Road and Burlington after the blizzard on Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed all lanes of I-70 due to adverse driving conditions on Sunday.

The storm dumped more than two feet of snow in the Denver metro area. CDOT said all lanes of I-70 will remain closed due to blowing snow and white out conditions. There is no estimate on when those lanes will reopen.

The weekend storm officially brought 27.1 inches of snow to Denver as measured at the airport (DIA).

