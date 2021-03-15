(CBS4)– All lanes of Interstate 70 reopened between Airpark Road and the Kansas state line at around 2:50p.m. on Monday after the blizzard over the weekend. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed all lanes of I-70 due to adverse driving conditions on Sunday.
The storm dumped more than two feet of snow in the Denver metro area. It is not clear when the crews will open the rest of the interstate between the Denver metro area and Limon.READ MORE: After The Blizzard, Neighbors Pitch In To Dig Out
I-70 EB/WB: Road open between Exit 292 – US 36; Airpark Road and the Kansas Border.
The weekend storm officially brought 27.1 inches of snow to Denver as measured at the airport (DIA).