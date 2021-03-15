CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Interstate 25 reopened from Castle Rock To Colorado Springs on Monday morning after being closed Sunday afternoon due to adverse winter driving conditions. The blizzard created unsafe driving conditions for travelers along the I-25 corridor.
I-25 NB/SB: Safety closure lifted between Exit 151 – Briargate Parkway and Exit 182 – Wilcox Street. All lanes are now open following snow removal. https://t.co/PJOzDRKo64
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 15, 2021
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed all lanes of I-25 at noon Sunday due to deteriorating driving conditions. All lanes of I-25 were closed between Exit 151 Briargate Parkway in Colorado Springs through Exit 181 Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock because of adverse weather conditions. That closure was extended to Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs a short time later on Sunday afternoon.
Those lanes remained closed until 8:30 a.m. Monday. The storm dumped more than two feet of snow in the Denver metro area. The entire I-25 corridor was under a blizzard warning until midnight Sunday.
Several other roads remain closed across Colorado, including I-25 from Wellington to the Wyoming state line and I-70 in eastern Colorado due to white out conditions and drifting snow.