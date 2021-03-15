DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol is towing abandoned vehicles so snowplow crews can clear the roadways. They’re asking for patience from drivers as they try to retrieve their vehicles.
Due to the volume of vehicles, motorists should return to the location where they left their vehicles and travel in the same direction. They are advised to stay in the exit lane and take the first exit. Vehicles towed from that section of the roadway will be moved to the largest parking lot from the off-ramp. That lot could be a mass transit parking lot, a large retail store or a recreation or community center.
CSP anticipates that travel will become much safer in the afternoon on Monday, but as temperatures drop, the slushy and wet conditions will freeze in the evening hours.
Those who are still unable to locate their vehicle are asked to contact CSP where they will have a list of tow companies used in the storm.