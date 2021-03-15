BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police say they arrested five more people they believe were involved in a riot on University Hill on March 6. This is the sixth arrest since the investigation began.
Boland Dodge, 21, was arrested on March 12 and released. He faces charges including engaging in a riot, obstructing government operations and violating a public health order.
Brandon Hoover, 24, was arrested on March 12 and was later released on similar charges to Dodge along with obstructing a highway and disorderly conduct.
Police also arrested Eric Hoover, 24, on similar charges. He’s since been released.
Parker Clemons, 20, faces charges of engaging in a riot, criminal mischief and violating a public health order.
Garrett Doyle, 22, faces serious charges including felony menacing, felony criminal attempt second degree assault on a peace officer.
Mug shots for the suspects have not been released.
The department says more arrests are expected this week. Police also released new videos of people they want to identify.
Thousands of dollars worth of damage were caused to civilian and city property.
Those with more information or know who the individuals in the videos are are asked to share those tips on the city’s dedicated tip website.