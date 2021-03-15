DENVER (CBS4) – A major effort across the state Monday was making sure plows and emergency responders had plenty of room on the roads. To make that happen, crews towed countless abandoned vehicles from medians, shoulders and exit ramps.

According to Colorado State Patrol, motorists looking to find their vehicles should return to the location they left them and travel in the same direction. From there, stay in the exit lane and take the first exit.

“Chances are the nearest parking lot, rec center, large parking area, that’s where it will most likely be,” said Trooper Josh Lewis.

If you are still unable to locate your vehicle, Lewis said a motorist can reach out to Colorado State Patrol or the city or county government where their car would be. Colorado State Patrol will also provide a complete list of tow companies used in this storm once it is compiled.

“Ultimately, we want folks to get back to their vehicles,” Lewis said.

Along Interstate 70 east of Denver, around a dozen abandoned vehicles remained between Tower Road and E-470 Monday afternoon. On the westbound on-ramp near E-470, members of the Cataldo family used ice scrapers, a broom, and the help of a stranger to get their car free.

Maria Cataldo tells CBS4 the family is visiting from Chile. They left their car on Sunday afternoon when the storm was at full force.

“It’s super pretty, but also super dangerous,” Cataldo said in Spanish.

On Peña Boulevard, the removal of abandoned cars began early. According to a spokesperson for Denver International Airport, DIA Police rescued around 100 people from their vehicles Sunday.

Vehicles left along the road have since been towed to the old toll plaza, located in the median on Peña Boulevard before Gun Club Road.

On Monday afternoon, Rustin Locke brought his girlfriend to retrieve her car after she got stuck on Sunday.

“She ended up having to walk from Tower (Road) and Peña all the way to the house, which was what, an hour walk?” Locke said.

Anyone looking for their car can go directly to the toll plaza and pick it up at any point this week, a DIA spokesperson said. DIA also ran a shuttle from the terminal to the toll plaza Monday for anyone who was rescued.

Anyone with further questions can reach out to the Airport Customer Relations Center for info – 303-342-2000.