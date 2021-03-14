AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The blizzard made travel in parts of Aurora impossible for some on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of drivers were stranded on Smoky Hill Road. Even people with four-wheel drive were getting stuck.

“Saw a pickup truck and a plow stuck,” CBS4 Reporter Michael Abeyta tweeted at about 4pm.

“[It’s] a nightmare,” Abeyta said.

Around the same time that Abyeta tweeted about the Aurora Police Department rescuing stranded motorists, APD tweeted a photo of a group they had rescued in northeast Aurora.

PHOTO: These are the folks that our SWAT Team rescued out on 64th Ave and Piccadilly in northeast Aurora. They are warming up in the back of our BEAR and on their way to shelter. #WinterStormXylia #StayHomeAurora pic.twitter.com/DRPrD7bZ1J — Aurora Police Dept ❄️ (@AuroraPD) March 14, 2021

“These are the folks that our SWAT Team rescued out on 64th Ave and Piccadilly in northeast Aurora,” police tweeted. “They are warming up in the back of our BEAR and on their way to shelter.”

“There are currently 48 stranded or stuck motorist calls pending in the city,” APD tweeted at 5:10 p.m. “The majority of those calls are in NE and SE Aurora.”

“The road and weather conditions are so poor that even some of our first responders are waiting for assistance,” officials stated.

“We are working as quickly and safely as we can to get to everyone who has called 911 asking for assistance. We appreciate your patience during this weather/snow emergency. REMEMBER stay off of the roads unless it is an emergency.”