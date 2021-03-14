Metro Area Roads Are Snow Packed Causing Issues For Lots Of DriversCDOT has closed I-70 on and off at different areas through out the day as snow accumulation continues to grow.

3 hours ago

Northern Boulder Has Received Heavy Snow But Not The Type Of High Winds Other Parts Of Town Have ExperiencedNorthern Boulder is getting lots of snow and some light wind which means people were able to get out and enjoy all the fresh powder with some cross country skiing.

3 hours ago

With Whiteout Conditions In Weld County Many Drivers Became StuckA good Samaritan come out in his Jeep and helped pull out multiple drivers who had become stuck along the highway in Weld county.

3 hours ago

Blizzard Of "21" Rages OnWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

3 hours ago

If You Are In The High Country CDOT Asks You Stay Put!I-70 has been closed off and on all day and as night approaches CDOT is asking any drivers to stay put and not risk driving.

3 hours ago

No Flights In Or Out Of Denver International Airport Until Monday Due To BlizzardThe blizzard at Denver International Airport is causing major travel issues on Sunday. Just before 5 p.m. the airport announced that all airlines are "ceasing operations for the day."

3 hours ago