WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge Police have a warning for all Colorado residents. When you’re digging out from feet of snow, don’t forget to clear away snow by your furnace and water heater vents.
This Facebook post spells it all out.
In addition to digging out your furnace and water heater vents, make sure your gas burning appliances vents, including dryer vents, are not blocked by snow or ice.
Blocked vents can cause carbon monoxide to back up into your home. When carbon monoxide goes undetected it can build to the point of being toxic.
A furnace can shut off completely if it’s not able to vent properly, which cause a cold home, and could lead to other problems like frozen pipes.
If you are not sure where your vents are, look near your air conditioning unit, crawl space, or near where you furnace is on the interior of your home.