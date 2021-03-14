CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – The dangerous road conditions in Colorado on Sunday afternoon due to the blizzard that’s socking the state are not only hard for personal vehicles. The Colorado State Patrol shared a photo taken by a trooper of a snowplow that tipped over near Conifer on Highway 285.
Authorities said the heavy pileup of snow that continues means they’ll have to leave the snowplow where it fell and return to get it out when weather conditions improve.
The plow is a county or residential plow, and is not part of the State of Colorado’s fleet. The snowplow driver wasn’t hurt.
As of 3 p.m. Bailey, not far from Conifer, was registering more than 20 inches of accumulated snow.
