GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation late Sunday night lifted all safety closures along Interstate 70 in both directions from Golden through the high country.
Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said during the day, when a blizzard warning was in effect in the Denver metro area, that conditions on Floyd Hill were: "whiteout brutal conditions."
Some drivers from out of state had been trying to get to Colorado ski resorts in the midst of the snowstorm. A family from Orlando, Florida, told CBS4 they took a detour off I-70 and got stuck in the snow.
"We're heading up to Breckenridge to do some skiing. The girls had to use the restroom. We couldn't make it up the hill with the two-wheel drive truck, so we backed up and he put it in the ditch," said one of the family members.
“What advice would you give to other people if this was their first time driving in the snow?” asked CBS4’s Justin Adams.
"What advice would you give to other people if this was their first time driving in the snow?" asked CBS4's Justin Adams.

"If you're going to rent a vehicle, make sure it's 4-wheel drive, not 2-wheel," he replied with a laugh. "Other than that, hey, this is what it's about."
The family was able to borrow a tow rope and got themselves going again. But they likely won’t forget their March ski trip to Colorado anytime soon.