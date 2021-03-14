WEATHER ALERTBlizzard Warning issued in Denver, travel conditions treacherous through Sunday night
By Libby Smith
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder residents woke up to about 8.9 inches of snow Sunday morning, and it continues to pile up.

In hearty Boulder fashion, the snow encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to get out and enjoy some winter sports, like cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and even hiking.

Cross Country Skiing In North Boulder Park

CBS4’s Mekialaya White ran into a couple of guys who were headed out on a hike at Chautauqua Park.

“Get our day started, get a little hike going on,” one of them told White.

“We have nothing better to do. It’s a nice snow day. We don’t get these all the time, might as well take advantage of it,” the other added.

White saw several people out on skies braving the weather for a little exercise.

