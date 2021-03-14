WEATHER ALERTBlizzard Warning in Denver, travel conditions treacherous into Monday morning
By Audra Streetman
WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado National Guard is coordinating with Wellington Fire Protection District to rescue stranded drivers in northern Colorado. Firefighters said Sunday’s snowstorm was too big to manage alone.

Dangerous travel conditions have made it difficult for our crews to respond,” WFPD said in a tweet. 

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency due to the severe winter weather and authorized the deployment of the Colorado National Guard to provide search, rescue and shelter assistance during the snowstorm. The Guard is authorized through noon on Monday.

