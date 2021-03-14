WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado National Guard is coordinating with Wellington Fire Protection District to rescue stranded drivers in northern Colorado. Firefighters said Sunday’s snowstorm was too big to manage alone.
We cannot stress this enough right now. PLEASE, stay home and stay safe today. Heavy wet snow and wind are creating dangerous travel conditions with limited to no visibility. This video shows conditions our BC & paramedic drove through coming back from station 17 after a call. pic.twitter.com/2rDsd1xYXiREAD MORE: Snowplow In Conifer Tips Over, Crews Will Leave It Where It Lies Until Blizzard Passes
— Wellington Fire Protection District (Colorado) (@WellingtonFire1) March 14, 2021READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Blizzard Warning Issued As Biggest Snowstorm In 15 Years Hits Denver
“Dangerous travel conditions have made it difficult for our crews to respond,” WFPD said in a tweet.MORE NEWS: Colorado Snow Totals: Blizzard Of 2021 Drops More Than A Foot In Denver & Elsewhere
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency due to the severe winter weather and authorized the deployment of the Colorado National Guard to provide search, rescue and shelter assistance during the snowstorm. The Guard is authorized through noon on Monday.