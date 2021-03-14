(CBS4) – The high country saw intermittent snowfall through the day Saturday, and while accumulation wasn’t too significant, it was enough to create hazardous driving conditions.

“I honestly thought the roads were going to be 20 times worse but then they shut down … we didn’t even get to the part that I guess is bad,” said Catherine Hayden, who was traveling from Utah to Chicago with her dog Clark and two friends.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, slick roads resulted in a safety closure of Interstate 70 in both directions from Silverthorne to C-470. By Sunday morning it was back open:

“We’re hoping to get a nice dinner and then maybe drive again after,” said Hayden.

It was likely Hayden would be sticking around for at least the night.

Snow is expected to be heavy in the high country Sunday into Monday and the Colorado Department of Transportation is encouraging people who have made it west of the tunnel to extend their stay.

Robert Schneider, a visitor from Fort Worth, Texas, said he didn’t care how far he had to drive, he was determined to ski this weekend. To play it safe, he hit the road at 4 a.m. on Friday.

“I woke up at four o’clock in the morning and drove as fast as I could to beat the storm to make sure that I got a powder day. I couldn’t wait. Powder hound,” said Schleider.

Schleider had hoped for more accumulation on Saturday and spent the day fishing in Silverthorne.

“It’s a little disappointing but I have high hopes and I think I’m gonna do my snow dance and get this thing going. Tomorrow is going to be a powder day,” he said optimistically.

For those hoping to head back from the high country Monday, CDOT says expect delays. The storm is predicted to stick around for the morning.