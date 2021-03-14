(CBS4) – Authorities are having trouble keeping Interstate 70 open in Colorado’s foothills during the major snowstorm that’s slamming the state on Sunday. Late Sunday morning officials announced that things aren’t going well on the Eastern Plains, either.

Pix from the Troops

Plows stuck, or on their sides. Stay Put please !@ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/bFIuSarrSp — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 14, 2021

As of 1:45 a.m. I-70 had weather-related closures in the following areas:

– Eastbound Silverthorne to Georgetown

– From Golden to Floyd Hill (at the border of Clear Creek County and Jefferson County)

– Airpark Road in Aurora all the way to Limon

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said in a tweet that conditions on Floyd Hill were: “whiteout brutal conditions.”

WESTBOUIND CLOSURE AT BEAVER BROOK EXIT 248 Stay Put !! whiteout brutal conditions pic.twitter.com/J7phenHgSW — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 14, 2021

Some drivers from out of state have been trying to get to Colorado ski resorts in the midst of the snowstorm. A family from Orlando, Florida, told CBS4 they took a detour off I-70 and got stuck in the snow.

“We’re heading up to Breckenridge to do some skiing. The girls had to use the restroom. We couldn’t make it up the hill with the two-wheel drive truck, so we backed up and he put it in the ditch,” said one of the family members.

“What advice would you give to other people if this was their first time driving in the snow?” asked CBS4’s Justin Adams.

“If you’re going to rent a vehicle, make sure it’s 4-wheel drive, not 2-wheel,” he replied with a laugh. “Other than that, hey, this is what it’s about.”

The family was able to borrow a tow rope and got themselves going again. But they likely won’t forget their March ski trip to Colorado anytime soon.

According to Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue for many areas around the state with additional accumulation expected in all areas.

WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning Issued, Biggest Snowstorm In 15 Years For Denver