SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of drivers were stranded along Interstate 70 either on their way to the mountains to enjoy the fresh powder or on their way home during the blizzard on Sunday. The Colorado Department of Transportation urged drivers to stay where they are until Monday.

Portions of I-70 were closed on and off throughout Sunday along with Highway 6 over Loveland Pass. With the closures, traffic was unable to get to Denver or to the mountains.

Dozens of drivers tried to wait out the storm by parking near the I-70 on-ramp at Silverthrone. Nearly every parking space was full.

I-70 WB: Road open at Exit 248 – Beaver Brook; Floyd Hill. Closure still in place at MM 259. https://t.co/VUINgXRMZM — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 14, 2021

CDOT is encouraging anyone who is stuck between Denver and the mountains to find shelter and wait out the storm until Monday when conditions will likely improve.

Some people are so close to their destination that they are having a tough time committing to spend the night.

“We were headed to Georgetown and can’t make it there. The rest of our family is stuck on the other side of Denver so we’re just sitting in the parking lot,” said Jaimie Mccomas, visiting Denver from Kansas.

CDOT has no estimate on when I-70 may reopen but travel is very slow with traffic backups and snowplows trying to clear the roadway.

According to Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue for many areas around the state with additional accumulation expected in all areas.

