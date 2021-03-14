ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Meteorologists are predicting that Estes Park may get as much at 2 to 3 feet of snow from this March storm. The mountain town has battened down the hatches for this spring-like storm.
“Everyone was preparing pretty hard core for this and that made it more of a reality for me. So, you know, I kind of did my part. Just went and grabbed some sand bags for my car, some ice melt for the house, just made sure I have food in case I get snowed in,” said an Estes Park resident.
Rocky Mountain National Park closed after U.S. Highways 36 and 34 closed. Wild Basin Road, Longs Peak Trailhead Parking area, Moraine Park Campground, Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, and Fall River Visitor Center are closed all weekend. Park snowplow drivers will begin work early Sunday morning. The Kawuneeche Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Road on the west side of the park will remain open if conditions allow.
In downtown Estes Park, businesses closed at about 5:30, and everyone headed indoors.