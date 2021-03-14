DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport saw 11.1 inches of snow by 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Snow removal crews are hard at work, but still 836 flights have been canceled so far for Sunday, and 57 more have been delayed. By end of day Saturday, more than 1,300 flights had been canceled and 30 delayed.

❄️It’s coming down at DEN!❄️ Predicted snowfall rates of .5 to 1 inch per hour may last throughout the day. Our crews are working hard to keep the runways and roadways clear! pic.twitter.com/n5JPijleqX — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 14, 2021

“Today it’s looking a little better because, I think, the airlines played it really safe, so the majority of flights won’t even leave until this afternoon,” said Alex Renteria, Public Information Officer for DIA.

CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis talked to one traveler who was on his way to Arizona, but got stranded at DIA. Now he just wants to get back home to North Carolina.

“We have over 500 snow fighters, or people who know how to remove the snow from the runways, from Peña (Boulevard), from any of the parking. So we’re prepared. This is Colorado. This isn’t our first go around,” Renteria explained.

Airport officials recommend that travelers check their flight status with their airline before driving out to the airport. And, if you do have to get to the airport, give yourself plenty of time to drive with caution along Peña Boulevard.

Even with the heavy, blowing snow, some flights will be getting out of the airport Sunday.

“I would say that people are hopeful. It’s great. We’ve already had one flight go out today. It was a Delta flight. And we’re seeing as early as noon flights really start to pick up, and tomorrow is a brand new day. Hopefully, we’ll have a full schedule and people will be able to travel again.”

