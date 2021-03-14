DENVER (CBS4) – The blizzard at Denver International Airport is causing major travel issues on Sunday. Just before 5 p.m. the airport announced that all airlines are “ceasing operations for the day.” The runways which have been closed since late in the morning will remain so through the end of the day. No flights will be coming in or out until Monday at the earliest.

⚠️ Blizzard conditions continue at the airport. Airlines have ceased operations at DEN for the rest of the day. Peña Blvd is currently impassable with multiple disabled vehicles along the roadways, if you absolutely must come to the airport, please use the @RideRTD A-Line instead pic.twitter.com/uEnXERcDDd READ MORE: RTD Shuts Down Services At 7 p.m. Due To Blizzard — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 14, 2021

DIA has officially measured nearly 2 feet of snow and had at least 1.20 inches of liquid precipitation.

“Travel to Denver International Airport (DEN) by motor vehicle is not advised at this time. Peña Boulevard is currently impassable with multiple disabled vehicles along the roadways,” DIA officials wrote in a news release.

Some flight delays and cancellations are expected on Monday morning.

RELATED: FAA ‘Snowman’ Will Help Determine If Runways At DIA Can Stay Open During Winter Storm

RTD’s A Line with rail service between Union Station and the airport was set to shut down operations at 7 p.m., and the airport remains open for passengers and employees who are there.

On Saturday more than 1,300 flights had been canceled and 30 delayed.

WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning Issued, Biggest Snowstorm In 15 Years For Denver

CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis talked to one traveler in the morning who was on his way to Arizona, but got stranded at DIA. Now he just wants to get back home to North Carolina.

Airport officials recommend that travelers check their flight status with their airline if they have travel plans on Monday.

Additional Resources

The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA. Get current information about DEN flights at flightaware.com.

Visit DIA’s website at flydenver.com.