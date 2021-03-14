WEATHER ALERTBlizzard Warning issued in Denver, travel conditions treacherous through Sunday night
By Anica Padilla
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 25 is back open from Wellington, Colorado, (milepost 278) to the Wyoming state line. The Colorado State Patrol announced the closure at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday and early Sunday afternoon it was back open. Officials blamed bad weather and poor visibility on the closure.

“Detours or overnight alternatives advised. Stay safe everyone,” the state patrol in Larimer County tweeted.

WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning Issued, Biggest Snowstorm In 15 Years For Denver

