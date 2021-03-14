WEATHER ALERTAs record snow continues, travel will remain treacherous through Sunday night
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – A snowstorm that is bringing heavy, wet snow to Colorado’s Front Range and foothills left snow totals at well above a foot in many areas by Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

An ambulance heads to a call on March 14, 2021 in Denver.

An ambulance heads to a call in snowy conditions in Denver early Sunday morning. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The following is an early list, but much more accumulation is expected throughout the day on Sunday. According to Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, the region just to the northwest of Fort Collins is the bullseye for where the most snow in Colorado is being dropped.

(As of 9 a.m. Sunday)

Bellvue 28.5″
Virginia Dale 27.0″
Livermore 25.0″
Idaho Springs 18.8”
Fort Collins 17.8”
Kittredge 17.2”
LaPorte 16.5”
Glen Haven 16.4”
Loveland 16.2”
Laporte 16.0”
Berthoud 16.0”
Rollinsville 15.9”
Loveland 15.7”
Timnath 15.2”
Evergreen 15.1”
Conifer 14.7”
Estes Park 14.1”
Wellington 14.0”
Woodland Park 13.4”
Golden 13.2”
Floyd Hill 13.0”
Nederland 12.5”
Denver (DIA) 11.1”
Longmont 12.1”
Greeley 10.8”
Boulder 9.5”
Aurora 9.0”
Castle Rock 8.1”
Denver (CBS4) 7.0”
Arvada 6.8”

People work to shovel a Denver sidewalk. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

A Winter Storm Warning is effect through 6 a.m. Monday for the entirety of Front Range, most of the mountains, and parts of the Eastern Plains.

