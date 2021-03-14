GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – As the Denver metro area was being swallowed up by a blanket of whiteout snow, the work for safety crews and first responders was just picking up.

“Yesterday we worked 14 hours expecting it to be like today, but it didn’t come so this (blizzard) was a big surprise,” CDOT Highway Safety Patrol spokeswoman Kelly Lowe said.

Lowe monitors the roadway to make sure it’s safe for drivers.

“It just got bad real fast,” he said.

With such terrible road conditions, even the most seasoned drivers got stuck, even those used to emergencies.

“We got stuck once already,” Christina LeMunyon said.

LeMunyon is a first responder with Action Care Ambulance.

“A lot of stuck cars, people trapped in their cars,” she described of the calls she received.

She’s even helped some dig out of the roads, the same ones that has been giving her truck some trouble.

“People are surprised we’re out here, it’s taken us a while to get to certain calls,” she said.

LeMunyon is originally from Kansas, she’s used to wet snow, but this was certainly a memorable one.

“This has been my first snow snow day out here,” she told CBS4.

And it was rough for Lowe, a Colorado native, too.

“Chains — I’ve been using these all day,” Lowe added.

He knows the work to help people in these conditions is usually not easy, but very much needed.