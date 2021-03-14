DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools canceled school and all school activities on Monday due to the severe weather. CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri confirmed a Blizzard Warning for central Colorado and said that the Denver metro area would see another 4 to 8 inches of snow before the storm was over.
The snow day comes after much debate over a previous snowstorm last month when DPS first called for a two-hour delay in classes and then settled on remote learning, which frustrated some parents and staff. The snowstorm in late February prompted parents, students and teachers to plead for the freebie “snow day” to come back.
DPS says they developed a plan for severe weather going forward, which includes a snow day if school will be canceled for one day. For multiple days, students will move to a remote learning plan.
Other school districts across Colorado have altered plans for learning during the blizzard. Estes Park Schools are closed Monday, St. Vrain Valley Schools will have remote learning, the Thompson School District R2-J will be closed Monday. Find a complete list of school closures, late starts and remote learning plans on the CBS4 School Closings list.