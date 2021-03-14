Some North Boulder Residents Took Advantage Of All The Snow By Getting Outside To Cross Country SkiOther residents got out their snow blowers to try and keep up with all the falling snow.

2 hours ago

Deep March Snow Inspires Outdoor Enthusiasts In ColoradoBoulder residents woke up to about 8.9 inches of snow Sunday morning, and it continues to pile up.

2 hours ago

Heavy, Wet Snow Causing Power Outages Across Colorado During BlizzardThe heavy, wet snow that is falling across Colorado during this March storm is causing power outages across the state. Poudre Valley REA said about 4,300 members were without power, Sunday morning. Xcel Energy reported 7,500 customers without power.

2 hours ago

Runways Now Closed At Denver International Airport, Only A Few Flights Were Able To Depart In Heavy Morning SnowDenver International Airport saw 11.1 inches of snow by 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Snow removal crews are hard at work, but still 836 flights have been canceled so far for Sunday, and 57 more have been delayed.

2 hours ago

'Whiteout, Brutal Conditions' On Interstate 70, Closures In Colorado Foothills & Out EastAuthorities are having trouble keeping Interstate 70 open in Colorado's foothills during the major snowstorm that's slamming the state on Sunday. Late Sunday morning officials announced that things aren't going well on the Eastern Plains, either.

2 hours ago

Colorado Snowstorm: I-25 Closed Between Wellington And Wyoming State LineInterstate 25 is closed from Wellington, Colorado, (milepost 278) to the Wyoming state line on Saturday night.

2 hours ago