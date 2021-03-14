WEATHER ALERTBlizzard Warning issued in Denver, travel conditions treacherous through Sunday night
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– State of Colorado government offices in Denver and the surrounding metro area will open late on Monday due to the blizzard conditions. There will be a 2-hour delay in scheduled start times for state employees.

DENVER, CO – MARCH 14: People cross Colfax Avenue as a sign warns of heavy snow on March 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. More than 1800 flights into and out of Denver have been canceled this weekend and highways around the state have been closed down as a winter storm hits the state. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

All state government offices will open at 10 a.m. Monday. State facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating scheduled and essential personnel must report to work at their scheduled time.

CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri confirmed a Blizzard Warning for central Colorado and said that the Denver metro area would see another 4 to 8 inches of snow before the storm was over.

Denver Public Schools canceled school and all school activities on Monday due to the severe weather. Several other school districts also made revisions to their learning scheduled or canceled classes altogether. Find a complete list of school closures, late starts and remote learning plans on the CBS4 School Closings list.

A bus waits at a stop during a winter storm in Boulder March 13, 2021. (credit: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Colorado Judicial Branch posts its own information regarding closures and delays related to Colorado’s courthouses and probation offices. Visit www.courts.state.co.us for current information related to courts and probation.

All Larimer County Offices, District Attorney, and the 8th Judicial District Courts are closed on Monday due to inclement weather. Longmont city facilities are closed to the public on Monday.

All Arapahoe County facilities, including all county courts, will be closed on Monday,

The State Legislature will make an announcement on possible changes to the schedule on its website www.leg.colorado.gov.

