BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a snow day for college students at the University of Colorado in Boulder on Monday. The blizzard is leaving its mark on the campus, which will be closed on Monday. All classes (in-person, remote and online) are canceled, according to CU.
The #CUBoulder campus will be closed Monday, March 15, 2021, due to storm impacts. All classes (in-person, remote and online) are canceled. Stay safe, Buffs. https://t.co/k9tJGF2Ehc #cowx
— CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) March 14, 2021
Many school districts in the Denver metro area are closing on Monday due to all the heavy, wet snow. That includes Denver Public Schools, the largest school district in the state.
WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning Issued, Biggest Snowstorm In 15 Years For Denver
More than a foot of snow has fallen in Boulder. The university shared a photo of some folks who formed two giant letters on the campus — “C” and “U.”
Sko Buffs? More like Snow Buffs!! 💛❄️🖤
Stay safe and warm, Buffs
📸: _lauren.nelson_ // Instagram#COwx #CUBoulder pic.twitter.com/gNrmjJAL2U
— CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) March 14, 2021
The University of Colorado-Boulder Police also shared a Facebook post with lyrics from a song that you usually only hear around the holidays.
See CBS4’s full list of school closures.